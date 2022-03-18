Bhopal: Heatwave singes Madhya Pradesh, 42.7 degrees Celsius in Narmadapuram

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Yellow alert has been issued on Thursday regarding heat wave in various districts including Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Rajgarh, according to meteorological department officials. In the last 24 hours, heat wave lashed Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Khargone, and Ratlam.

On the temperature front, over 40 degree Celsius was recorded at various places Dhar, Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram), Khargone, and Rajgarh. Dhar recorded 40.5 degree Celsius while Hoshangabad recorded 42.7 degree Celsius and Khargone recorded 42.0 degree Celsius and Rajgarh recorded 40.6 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degree Celsius which was 3.9 degree above normal while it recorded minimum temperature† 18.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degree Celsius.

Low pressure area over central parts of South Bay of Bengal has moved east-north-eastwards, it was over Southeast Bay of Bengal and east Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is expected to move in the same direction and become well marked over the South Andaman Sea on March 19.

Thereafter, it may intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20 and into a cyclone on March 21st. After becoming a cyclone, it may move in the north direction towards Bangladesh and North Myanmar coast. A trough is extending from east Bihar to northern part of Odisha. A fresh Western disturbance may approach Western Himalayas on March 18th. Heat wave occurred in many parts over West Madhya Pradesh.

Heatwave to severe heat wave may continue over parts of West† Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, heat wave to severe heat wave may continue over parts of West Madhya Pradesh. Now also, no respite is expected for the state of Rajasthan for the next few days due to the absence of any significant weather system.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:53 AM IST