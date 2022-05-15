Bhopal: Heat wave intensifies; red alert issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The South-West Monsoon is expected to hit the state between June 15 and June 20. It is almost the right time for the rains to hit Madhya Pradesh, according to the meteorological department.

Heat waves intensified in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Khajuraho, Nowgong, Rajgarh faced the brunt of intense heat while heat wave prevailed in Satna, Sagar, Damoh, Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur, Datia, Guna and Gwalior districts in the last 24 hours.

The meteorological department has issued red alert for intense heat wave in Gwalior, Chambal and Rewa divisions and districts like Jabalpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar, Shajapur, Vidisha and Bhopal.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum of 44.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 30.0 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Met department officer PK Saha said,

“Monsoon is expected between June 15 and June 20. Earlier, it used to hit around June 10 but for the last couple of years, it has started entering by June 17. So if the monsoon hits MP by June 15 and June 20, it will be the right time.”

According to the meteorological department, cyclonic circulation is persisting over coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining parts of west central Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and adjoining north Pakistan. A trough is extending from Uttarakhand to sub-Himalayan West Bengal across foothills of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Another trough is extending from the central part of Uttar Pradesh to Rayalaseema across Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Cities - Day temp (deg/C)

Khajuraho - 47.6

Nowgong - 47.6

Damoh - 46.2

Satna - 46.2

Sagar - 46.1

Gwalior - 46.1

Sidhi - 45.8

Guna - 45.8

Rajgarh - 45.5

Umaria - 44.5

Khandwa - 44.5

Bhopal - 44.4

Tikamgarh - 44.3

Jabalpur - 44.2

Raisen - 44.0

ALSO READ Bhopal: Revenue Inspector booked for demanding bribe of Rs 25000

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:25 AM IST