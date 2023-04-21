Bhopal: Heat forces admin to change school timings

Schools timings have change from 07.00 a.m. to 12.30 a.m | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the temperature is soaring across the district, the Bhopal administration has revised the school timings. The intense heat has prompted the administration to change the school timings from Saturday. As per the order of the district collector Asheesh Singh, all the schools in the district will operate from 7.00 am to 12.30 pm from Saturday onwards. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius on Friday. Currently, many schools are operating till 1.30 pm and children are reaching home by 3 pm.

The new school timings will come into effect from Saturday. The work of examinations and evaluation will remain the same as per the scheduled time. The summer vacation of schools will begin from May 1 to June 15.

This order will be applicable to all government and private schools. According to the information, the order will be applicable with immediate effect on schools affiliated to aided, recognized, Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, ICSE.