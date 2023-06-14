Bhopal: Health Dept Internal Committee To Probe Damage To Records

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director of Health Department Mallika Nigam Nagar on Tuesday said that an internal committee has been formed by the department to know the extent of damage to the documents and records in the fire at the Satpura Bhawan.

Stressing for retrieval of records from other sources, she said that a lot of documents are available with Regional Joint Director (RJD) and Regional Offices and effort would be made to get the documents from them.

On being asked about the lost documents which were related to the probe being carried out by Economic Offence Wing and Lokayukta and the ongoing court cases, she said that EoW already have documents related to the investigation and the agency will be approached to get the desired documents.

Likewise, in connection with the ongoing court cases, the documents are available on the court website and it will be downloaded. All the necessary steps will be taken to retrieve the documents from different sources. The official claimed that the service record is safe. Though, she was not hopeful of retrieving all lost documents online.

Earlier, Nagar had said that the health department will soon be shifted to its building at 1250 area.