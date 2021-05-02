Bhopal: Health department has no asthma data but says it has reduced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department does not have proper data of asthma cases as patients are not approaching hospitals. However, there is general perception that asthma has reduced as there is less air pollution and people don’t move out due to corona curfew. World Asthma Day will be observed on May 5.
Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent of TB Hospital, said patients are not coming for diagnosis. They are consulting doctors on phone and taking preventive measures. “So health department does not have any record. But what is certain is that asthma cases have reduced in pandemic time,” he added.
According to World Health Organisation, asthma cannot be cured but it is possible to reduce its intensity and prevent attacks.
This year, World Asthma Day’s theme is - Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions. This is to address common, widely held myths and misconceptions that prevent patients from enjoying optimal benefit from major advances in the management of this condition.
Common misconceptions surrounding asthma include asthma is a childhood disease; individuals will grow out of it as they age. Asthma is infectious and asthma sufferers should not exercise. Asthma is only controllable with high dose steroids. But the facts are that asthma can occur at any age (in children, adolescents, adults and elderly) and is not infectious.
However, viral respiratory infections (such as common cold and the flu) can trigger asthma attacks. In children, asthma is frequently associated with allergy. When asthma is well controlled, asthma subjects are able to exercise and even play sports. Asthma is most often controllable with low dose of inhaled steroids.
