Bhopal: Health department has no asthma data but says it has reduced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department does not have proper data of asthma cases as patients are not approaching hospitals. However, there is general perception that asthma has reduced as there is less air pollution and people don’t move out due to corona curfew. World Asthma Day will be observed on May 5.

Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent of TB Hospital, said patients are not coming for diagnosis. They are consulting doctors on phone and taking preventive measures. “So health department does not have any record. But what is certain is that asthma cases have reduced in pandemic time,” he added.

According to World Health Organisation, asthma cannot be cured but it is possible to reduce its intensity and prevent attacks.