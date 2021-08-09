Bhopal: Health check-up camps organised to promote safe motherhood

BHOPAL: Health check-up camps were organised under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (MPSMA) in the state capital on Monday. Pregnant women underwent health check-up at the camps. Its objective is safe motherhood and to minimise maternal mortality rate.
About 50% to 98% of maternal deaths are caused by direct obstetric causes like haemorrhage, infection, hypertensive disorders, ruptured uterus, hepatitis, and anaemia, says Word Health Organization, which says skilled care before, during and after childbirth can save lives of women and newborn babies.
Country's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) for the period 2016-18, as per national Sample Registration System issued on February 12, 2021, is 113 per 100,000 live births. It was 130 per 100,000 live births from 2014-16. Madhya Pradesh’s MMR was 173 per 100,000 live births from 2016-2018.
CMHO Dr Prabhkar Tiwari said camps were organised at JP Hospital, Community Health Centre of Berasia, Gandhi Nagar, Kolar, Civil Hospital, Bairagarh, Primary Health Centre, Ashoka Garden, Civil Dispensary, Kamla Nagar.
Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (MPSMA), launched by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, aims to provide assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost universally to all pregnant women on 9th of every month.
PMSMA guarantees a minimum package of antenatal care services to women in their 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy at designated government health facilities. The programme follows a systematic approach for engagement with private sector, which includes motivating private practitioners to volunteer for the campaign, developing strategies for generating awareness and appealing to the private sector to participate in the campaign at government health facilities.
