Bhopal: Headless Tiger Body Found In Nullah In Bandhavgarh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The headless body of a tiger was found in a nullah flowing from the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday evening. Forest officials have ruled out the possibility of poaching and said that it looks like the tiger drowned in the flooded nullah.

However, they are not able to say clearly how the head of the tiger went missing.

“Two to three days back, there was a heavy downpour in the region. It looks like the tiger drowned somewhere and its body was found in the drain situated close to the buffer zone and villages. The body of the tiger was in a highly decomposed state. However, its head was not seen. The other parts of the carcass are intact. The autopsy report would be able to shed light over how the tiger died,” said the in-charge director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and CCG Shahdol range, Lakhan Lal Uikey to Free Press.

