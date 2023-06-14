Bhopal: HC Slaps Cost Of Rs 10,000 On State Govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, has imposed cost of Rs 10,000 on state government for not filing reply on mandi elections delay. Nagrik Upbhokta Manch had filed a public interest litigation at High Court in November 2022 demanding elections.
In 2012-13, elections were held for agricultural mandis in Madhya Pradesh. According to Mandi Act, the government has to conduct mandi elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2017-18 but even after more than five years, elections were not held.
The state government could not file reply before High Court. During the hearing held on Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malipath and Justice Vishal Mishra imposed cost of Rs 10,000 and asked the government to file reply within two weeks.
