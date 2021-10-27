e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:45 AM IST

Bhopal: HC notices to the then ministers’ OSDs and others in ‘honey trap’ case

The court issued notices while hearing a petition filed by an accused seeking inclusion of names of all other accused mentioned by Monika Yadav in the case.
Staff Reporter
File photo |

Bhopal: In the infamous honey trap racket uncovered in 2019, the High Court issued notices to two OSDs of the then ministers and others on Tuesday.

The court issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by an accused seeking inclusion of names of all other accused mentioned by Monika Yadav in the case. Monika, who was also involved in the case, had taken names in ‘chief-cross’ but the prosecution allegedly skipped a few names and had only mentioned three —Arti Dayal, Sweta Vijay Jain and Abhishek Singh as accused.

Advocate Manasmani Verma, who appeared on behalf of Arti Dayal, said, “Arti who is in jail, had filed a petition in High Court to make all missing names party in the case. The eight names include Amit Teresa, Manoj Trivedi, Arun Sehlot, Arun Nigam, Harish Khare, Rajesh Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Manish Agrawal, Sweta Swapnil Jain and Swapnil Jain.”

Monika had lodged a complaint with Palasia police station in human trafficking and made only four including Arti Dayal, Sweta Jain, Abhishek Jain accused.

Those who have been arrested in the cases are Arti Dayal (Chhattarpur), Sweta Vijay Jain (Sagar), Sweta Swapnil Jain (Bhopal), Barkha Soni (Bhopal), and Monika Yadav (Rajgarh).

