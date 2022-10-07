Bhopal: Hawk Force recovers explosive materials in Balaghat’s jungles

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hawk Force personnel recovered substantial explosive materials after an encounter with Maoists in jungles under Lanji police station in Balaghat district on Tuesday, said police on Thursday.

According to police, a team of Hawk Force was searching in Mahurdali forest area when there was an encounter with Maoists who attacked the team with an intention to kill them and loot their weapons. However, given fierce reply they fled the spot taking advantage of darkness.

Later, hawk force personnel recovered a blue-colour drum put in a pit. Substantial explosive materials and some electronic gadgets were recovered from inside the drum. It was kept in the pit to launch an attack on the hawk force or other agencies combating against the Maoists in the area.

According to police, the Maoists have been active in the area for quite a long time and this place suits them as it is situated on MP-Chhattisgarh border. Whenever there is action by hawk force the Maoists sneak into Chhattisgarh and return later.

That’s why, said the police officials, the police force and hawk force were continuously coming to the area under their anti-Maoists operation.

The police have registered an FIR against the active members of Malajkhand Dalam and Darrekasa Dalam.