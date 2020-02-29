Bhopal: Hassles mar life of residents in Keelandev Tower

BHOPAL: Big shots face plethora of problems like seepage in washrooms, blockage of toilets and washroom drains in newly built flats of Keelandev Tower housing project of MP Housing Board (MPHB), Board Office Square, Link Road no-1.

The early possession of houses even before its completion has made routine life of residents’ hell. Despite spending crore of rupees over purchasing and paying 7 per cent more on maintenance, the residents are still facing daily hassles.

Even possession of houses of politicians like Vidhan Sabha Speaker NP Prajapati, BJP MLA Arvind Bhadauria, Congress leader Gorki Bairagi could not weigh down the pressure on authorities to look after the tribulations existing in the flats.

The project was launched in 2010 and Maheshwari Builders and Development Limited (MBDL) was assigned for Keelandev Tower project. The contract was signed in 2012 and it was given 36 months time for completion. Residents had to clear all payment by 2017 before execution of registry.

One resident Amit Jain said that despite big shots residing in the in apartments, there are lots of problems as possession has been given without completion of the project.

YL Bidwai said, “There is seepage in washroom. We cannot use it. Water reaches in room too if we put full bucket of water in washroom as drainage system is not up to mark. From time to time, we have to get it repaired on our own expense.”

Gorki Bairagi said, “We cannot fit AC as there is no scope for it in flats. We have to put split AC in balcony and get the other part fitted after breaking wall. It is incomplete project even today. Basement is not completely covered. Rainy water accumulates in basement.”

Pravin Jain said, “Toilet remains blocked. When we flush it, it overflows. Resident living below my flat has to bear brunt of this malfunction as there is seepage in washroom of my neighbor. Wiring and cables are open as project is not complete.”

Aditya Jain said, “Toilet doors are not properly aligned so they do not shut. Same defect occurs in doors of halls too. So we only lock the netted door whenever we go out. So from safety point of view, it is risky.”