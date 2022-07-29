Bhopal: Harit Vasundhara Abhiyan launched; college to motivate students to plant 100 saplings every year

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav launched the drive from Ujjain on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): NAAC cell of Madhya Pradesh has launched ‘Harit Vasundhara Abhiyan (Green Earth Campaign)’.

An initiative has been taken by the department of higher education to develop environmental awareness and love for greenery among the youth through the Harit Mission (Green Mission).

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav launched the drive from Ujjain on Friday. He said that plantation is necessary to reduce the ever-increasing temperature in the world and preserve the greenery of the earth.

“At the time of the Corona pandemic, we realised the importance of oxygen. Through Harit Vasundhara, students will not only plant saplings but will also understand their responsibility towards the society,” Yadav added.

///The Green Ambassadors

The college will motivate the students to plant 100 saplings every year under the campaign. The first year students will plant a sapling in the college campus as green ambassadors and will also take care of the plant during the study period.

Before leaving the college, they will assign the task of taking care of the plant to a fresher first year student. The college will ensure to plant at least 100 saplings in its campus in a year. Apart from this, the college will encourage students and employees to plant saplings on various occasions like birthday, anniversary, environment day, earth day, water day, nature day etc. The student who planted maximum trees and took care of them would be honoured as Green Ambassador of the institute in the final year.

A teacher will be appointed as the nodal officer and a boy or a girl student will be appointed as the student coordinator. In the colleges having eco club, the in-charge will be made the nodal officer. The records of GPS tagged photographs will be maintained by the nodal officer on quarterly basis to ensure the growth of the plant.