 Bhopal: ‘Hard Work Essential To Fulfil Your Dreams’
Was in love with music since he was 13

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Emosanal Atyachar fame music composer and playback singer Amit Trivedi said hard work was necessary if one wanted to fulfil his or her dreams.   “I have been in love with music since I was 13. Whatever you love, you go with it. As far as struggle is concerned, everyone has to work hard to fulfil their dreams. So, my musical journey has been very beautiful,” Trivedi said.

Trivedi who was in the city to perform at AIIMS Retina Fest told media persons that he wanted to get into music industry since childhood.  “Although I am a music composer, I also sing songs in between. As a music composer, my first film was Aamir. I have composed many songs till now. Ever since I regained consciousness, I was in love with music. Even when I was in college, I was involved in musical activities,” he said.

About his upcoming album, Song of Trance, he said, “I am not doing anything related to trance genre. As the name of trance suggests, there is music and dance, but it is little different, which people will like. Earlier, I had done Trance 1, now I am coming with Trance 2, which has 6 songs”.

