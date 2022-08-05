e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Har Ghar Tiranga; Minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurates 'National Flag distribution centre'

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said it was the privilege of every Indian that they were living as citizens of Independent India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurated a 'National Flag distribution centre' at Prabhat Petrol pump square under Narela state assembly constituency on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said it was the privilege of every Indian that they were living as citizens of Independent India.

He said this freedom had come after hundreds of years of slavery. The British did not give this freedom to the Indians, on a silver saucer. Rather, thousands of revolutionaries have given freedom by sacrificing their lives to free Mother India from the shackles of slavery.

Read Also
Bhopal: MP Tourism gets Bronze Award for ‘Khushiyan Tere Piche Chale’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Har Ghar Tiranga; Minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurates 'National Flag distribution centre'

RECENT STORIES

Set to study abroad? Here are the pre-departure dips you should keep in mind

Set to study abroad? Here are the pre-departure dips you should keep in mind

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health...

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health...

Mumbai: SOP to regularise illegal structures revised by MMRDA

Mumbai: SOP to regularise illegal structures revised by MMRDA

Mumbai traffic update: Another day of VVIP visit slows WEH traffic

Mumbai traffic update: Another day of VVIP visit slows WEH traffic