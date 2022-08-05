Bhopal: Har Ghar Tiranga; Minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurates 'National Flag distribution centre'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurated a 'National Flag distribution centre' at Prabhat Petrol pump square under Narela state assembly constituency on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said it was the privilege of every Indian that they were living as citizens of Independent India.

He said this freedom had come after hundreds of years of slavery. The British did not give this freedom to the Indians, on a silver saucer. Rather, thousands of revolutionaries have given freedom by sacrificing their lives to free Mother India from the shackles of slavery.