Bhopal: Happy, relieved and safe, say MP students on leaving Manipur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Madhya Pradesh studying in Manipur are happy and relieved that they are coming back to their home. They thanked the government and media for their support. The state government has arranged flights to bring 24 students back home from the violence-hit Manipur.

The students were brought to airport at Imphal around 10 am on Tuesday, however, it was only after long wait of almost 12 hours that they boarded a flight around 9:30 pm to Guwahati. The students will catch an early morning flight to Kolkata on Wednesday and from there, they will fly to Indore. Earlier, they were scheduled to fly to Guwahati and then to Delhi and after a night halt they were to take a board a flight to reach Indore and Bhopal, but the travel schedule was changed.

“I am very happy that finally we are reaching home,” Shashibhan Tiwari who hails from Khandwa told the Free Press from the Imphal Airport over phone on Tuesday afternoon. Shashibhan is pursuing BSc from National Sports University (NSU), Imphal.

“The terminal of the Imphal Airport was overflowing with people, all of them keen to leave Manipur. Army is deployed in the state, Tiwari said, adding that “We will reach home on Wednesday afternoon.”

Similarly, 22-year-old Harsh Rao said he is very excited to return home. “My parents and relatives are very worried and are calling me continuously seeking updates. I am very thankful to the government and media for their support.”

He further says “I had planned to go home after the exam which was about to end on May 30. And in fact I have booked a ticket to Bhopal too. But suddenly the violence erupted and we had to leave earlier. Now, we will attend classes online.” He further said that he got huge support from locals and especially teachers of the university.

“The situation is under control now. But we can’t say what will happen in the future. That’s why we decided to go back home,” said Ansh Agnihotri, a B. Tech student from IIIT Imphal, who hails from Gwalior. “I am feeling good and safe now. Earlier my parents were very worried but now they are relieved after seeing my confirmed tickets,” said Manoj Pal who hails from Shivpuri.