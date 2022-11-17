Bhopal: Happiness Class for police personnel at MP Police Academy

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the need for police personnel to be aware about self-management, wellbeing and happiness along with other competencies, MP Police Academy, Bhopal organised a training session on self-management, wellbeing and happiness on Thursday.

The session was a part of the induction training programme for Sub Inspectors, head constables and constables. IIM Indore government affairs manager, Naveen Krishna Rai, was the resource person for the session.

In this age of perpetual disruption across industries and organisations, the challenges posed by workplace stress on the wellbeing and work-life balance of employees have accentuated to gigantic levels. The situation is much vulnerable for frontline workers, like police personnel, who have to stay vigilant and effective in an uncertain and dynamic environment. They have to be functional even during situations that could be extremely stressful and demanding.

The session familiarised the participants with the vital aspects of self-management, well-being and happiness.

Rai also discussed the Seligman’s PERMA Model of Happiness and Well-Being which talks about five components i.e. positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning and accomplishments.

He said that people pursue these five components because they are intrinsically motivating and they contribute to wellbeing. These elements are pursued for their own sake and are defined and measured independently of each other.

He emphasised that proactively working on these components can increase the aspects of wellbeing as well as decreases psychological distress.

He equipped the trainees with diverse techniques to work on these components and enhance their wellbeing so that they could lead towards greater happiness.

He emphasised that self-management skills and an awareness regarding various aspects and sources of well-being could play a pivotal role in amplifying the overall productivity of working individuals.