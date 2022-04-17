Bhopal: Hanuman Jayanti; police cancel permission for procession on certain routes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipating disturbance after Khargone violence on Ram Navami, Bhopal police changed the routes of procession on Hanuman Jayanti. Police canceled the permission for the procession in the Qazi camp area due to security and safety issues.

The walled city was dotted with saffron flags on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. A grand procession with DJ was taken out through the walled city of state capital on Hanuman Jayanti amid heavy police force on Saturday.

Muslims showered flower petals on devotees during the procession. Most business establishments bearing eateries, tea stalls were closed from a safety point of view. Lanes were heavily barricaded.

The procession was taken out from Kali Mandir, Tallaya and passed through Char Batti Chowraha, Budwara, Itwara, Azad Market, Jumerati, Goda Nakkas, Nadra Bus Stand. It culminated at Sindhi Colony.

About 5,000 devotees who arrived from all corners of the state capital chanted, Jai Jai Shri Ram, in the procession. They carried saffron flags in their hands. Former protem Speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and former mayor Alok Sharma led the procession.

MLA Ramehswar Sharma offered aarti before starting the procession. The DJ played but stopped soon. However, later, it was played during the procession.

Muslims clerics led by Shahar Quazi Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali had met Home Minister Narottam Mishra and handed over a memorandum stating that areas were narrow and sensitive, due to which there was an atmosphere of fear and uneasiness in Muslims as the holy month of Ramzan was on.

They had also met Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena with an appeal not to permit procession through walled cities whose roads often remain congested.

However, the administration permitted the procession with riders. Objectionable slogans, banners and posters, which might have hurt people of other religion or sect, were not allowed. The administration had demanded a list of songs, which were to be played on Hanuman Jayanti.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:34 AM IST