Bhopal: Handbook on departmental inquiry in sexual harassment cases released

‘Handbook on Departmental Inquiry in Sexual Harassment Cases’ released in Bhopal on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of rape charges against Additional Divisional Railway manager (ADRM), West Central Railway (WCR) released a ‘Handbook on Departmental Inquiry in Sexual Harassment Cases’.

The handbook, written by Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Investigating Officer, WCR, was released by WCR General Manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta. The handbook highlights the use of rules during departmental inquiry to ensure justice to Railway women employees facing sexual harassment, according to WCR officials.

The participation of women in railways as officers and employees is on rise and to ensure a safe and comfortable environment at the workplace, regular awareness campaigns are being run.

Congratulating the investigation officer for preparing a useful booklet, Gupta expressed hope that it would come handy in getting speedy justice to the women workers as the departmental enquiry against the accused is underway.

Recently, rape charges were framed against ADRM Gaurav Rajput (Bhopal) on the basis of complaint of his subordinate woman employee who was appointed compassionate ground.