Bhopal Hamidia Hospital Awaits State Nod For Renal Unit, Mortuary Construction | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hamidia Hospital, attached to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), is waiting for state government approval for two major projects—a dedicated renal unit and a new mortuary. Doctors concerned said the files for these projects have been pending with government for the last six months.

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction in the hospital campus. The new building will be constructed on the site of the former canteen, which was demolished due to its dilapidated condition.

Himanshu Sharma, HoD of kidney transplant at Hamidia Hospital, said, “The PWD has prepared a DPR of Rs 3 crore. It has been completed but is pending for approval. We have been waiting for the state government to clear it for the last six months”.

Ashish Jain, HoD of medico-legal at the hospital, said that the canteen portion adjacent to the mortuary has been cleared for the new facility.

Jain added, “After shifting into the new building, the old building will be renovated according to requirements. The PIU has sent the DPR for administrative sanction. There are two DPRs- one for construction and the other for purchasing equipment”.