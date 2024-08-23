Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital 1st In Country To Get NABH 5-Year Accreditation For 1820 Beds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Setting a national benchmark, government-run Hamidia Hospital Bhopal with a maximum capacity of 1,820 beds has been awarded a full 5-year accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

This makes Hamidia Hospital the only government medical facility in the country to receive full term accreditation for such a large number of beds. The NABH team visited Hamidia Hospital in the first week of August and inspected the facility on all its parameters.

Medical superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon informed the Free Press, “Hamidia Hospital is the first government hospital in the country with 1820 bed capacity to have received NABH 5-year full term accreditation certificate which is valid till 2028.” With construction of the new Hamidia Hospital building, the bed capacity increased from 750 to 1820.

Hamidia Hospital is a multispeciality tertiary care teaching hospital in Bhopal. Before 1927, it was a small hospital with 25 beds in a building. In 1949, before the merger of the Bhopal State, the Hamidia Hospital had 175 beds. In 1956 a new three-storey surgical wing with two modern operation theatres and a new three-storey Medical Ward were added. Since the construction of these new hospitals the bed count has been raised to 525.