Bhopal Haj House continues to be hotspot, 10 more test positive

Haj House continued to be hotspot with 10 more Jamaatis among 30 tested positive on Tuesday. So far, the state capital has reported 458 positive cases and 13 deaths. Out of the total positive cases, 74 are Jamaatis.

Today, two positive cases have been reported from Block-H, Gandhi Medical College. In the last ten days, nine doctors, medical interns and paramedical staff have been tested positive.

Jahangirabad and Koh-e-Fiza recorded four each positive cases. One each positive case has been reported from Nehru Nagar (Kamla Nagar), Jumerati (Hanumanganj), Rani Aman Bai Colony (Aishbag), Ratibad, Priyanka Nagar (Kolar), MP Nagar, Chowky Imambada (Kotwali), Kumharpura and Kanjipura (Mangalwara), Kalyan Nagar (Chhola Manadir), Royal Market and Khanugaon (Koh-e-Fiza).

As per the police, Haj House is new hotspot and it needs to be focused more. More and more jamaatis are coming positive from there. It is a big issue for the government to control it.

GMC dean Dr AK Shrivastva said, “Situation is under control in Hamidia Hospital and GMC College. Doctors and paramedical staff are getting cured. We are keeping close vigil on the situation. More doctors from Sultania and Indira Gandhi hospital have been tested positive.”