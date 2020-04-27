Bhopal: District hospital employees stage protest, demand their coronavirus reports and protective gear

Even after 10 days, the COVID-19 reports of JP Hospital’s staff have not been disclosed. Demanding their test reports and additional protective gear, the employees of district hospital staged protest here on Monday.

Medical Employees Association president Surendra Singh Kaurav said JP Hospital or district hospital has about 450 employees. Five people tested positive in the campus this month. Since then, test reports of over 300 employees are pending.

“We are continuously working. Five tested positive in JP hospital. Those who came in close contact with the infected underwent tests on April 14. 10 days on, employees are not aware of laboratory test report,” Kaurav said.

A delegation of association tried to call on health minister Narottam Mishra but could not succeed. “We are not aware of COVID-19 negative or positive status. The danger is that most of us are still working and if found positive, we can infect others. We have a responsibility towards patients and our families,” said Kaurav.

Employees of JP Hospital who protested outside the office of chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari also demanding additional protective gear.

JP Hospital is one of the largest government-run hospitals in the state capital. It has been designated as a COVID-19 screening centre. Most of the sampling is conducted through the hospital.