Bhopal: Hacking, cloning of FB accounts on rise, even cops not spared

BHOPAL: The light and easy passwords on the social media platform Facebook are the soft target of the cyber criminals. These FB users are on the target of the cyber criminals operating from Mewat (Haryana), Bharatpur (Rajasthan) or parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Incidents of hacking of FB accounts or creation of identical FB accounts/cloning of FB accounts by cyber fraudsters have grown alarmingly during the Covid-19 lockdown or during subsequent unlock phases which have seen a surge in the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Even the IPS officer was not spared and his fake profile are prepared which was used to seek monetary help.

Facebook users who have made entries from their ‘About Info’ or their ‘phone numbers’ as the password of their FB login ID are the first target of the criminals.

MP Police's cyber cell sources in Bhopal too confirmed the trend. "Out of the ten cases of cybercrime being reported to us daily in Bhopal, three to four cases pertain to FB account hacking or FB account cloning," said a senior cyber cell officer in Bhopal.