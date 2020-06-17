Bhopal: Gym trainer using CM House sticker on car arrested

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old man dodged police moving freely in a car with a sticker of the CM House during the lockdown period. Under the nose of police, the youth kept driving the vehicle in an unauthorized manner during the entire lockdown period.

He finally fell into police net on Tuesday, but soon after his arrest, he managed to get bail. The accused, Shubham Shinde, a resident of, Tulsi Nagar, is a gym trainer by profession.

He was detained by traffic police near Roshanpura when he overlooked the cops on being signaled to stop and sped away his car.

Traffic cops managed to stop him after a short chase. He was thus booked and brought to the T T Nagar police station. Police also seized his car.