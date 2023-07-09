Bhopal: Guv Praises MPPSC Efforts To Reduce Fear Of Exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel released the documentary film, Pradipti, made by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

He said that the efforts made by Public Service Commission to reduce the fear of examination by making candidates aware were commendable.

“The documentary produced by Commission is an innovative and exemplary initiative in this direction. Its wide publicity is necessary. Important works are being done by the commission through innovations. I wish Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission plays an important role in the country,” he added.

Commission Chairman Dr Rajesh Lal Mehra said that in the documentary, information about the rules and instructions related to examination were given to make candidates aware.

In relation to various recruitment examinations, it has often been seen that many examinees keep making some or the other mistakes and write letters to Commission. They do not even have proper knowledge of the working system of the Commission. Member Secretary of Tribal Cell BS Jamod, Member of Commission Chandrashekhar Raikwar, Dr Devendra Singh Markam, Secretary Prabal Sipaha and Officer on Special Duty Dr R Panchbhai were present at the programme.

