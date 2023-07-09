 Bhopal: Guv Praises MPPSC Efforts To Reduce Fear Of Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Guv Praises MPPSC Efforts To Reduce Fear Of Exam

Bhopal: Guv Praises MPPSC Efforts To Reduce Fear Of Exam

He said that the efforts made by Public Service Commission to reduce the fear of examination by making candidates aware were commendable.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel released the documentary film, Pradipti, made by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

He said that the efforts made by Public Service Commission to reduce the fear of examination by making candidates aware were commendable.

“The documentary produced by Commission is an innovative and exemplary initiative in this direction. Its wide publicity is necessary. Important works are being done by the commission through innovations. I wish Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission plays an important role in the country,” he added.

Commission Chairman Dr Rajesh Lal Mehra said that in the documentary, information about the rules and instructions related to examination were given to make candidates aware.

In relation to various recruitment examinations, it has often been seen that many examinees keep making some or the other mistakes and write letters to Commission. They do not even have proper knowledge of the working system of the Commission. Member Secretary of Tribal Cell BS Jamod, Member of Commission Chandrashekhar Raikwar, Dr Devendra Singh Markam, Secretary Prabal Sipaha and Officer on Special Duty Dr R Panchbhai were present at the programme.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ratibad TI Removed For Negligence Of Duty
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Stuck On Rocks In Bhedaghat, Rescue Opp On

Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Stuck On Rocks In Bhedaghat, Rescue Opp On

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shailendra Nema Is President Of Lions Club Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shailendra Nema Is President Of Lions Club Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Eye Check-Up Camp

Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Eye Check-Up Camp

Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Pipariya, Adjoining Villages Reel Under Power Cuts

Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Pipariya, Adjoining Villages Reel Under Power Cuts

Madhya Pradesh: Police Detain Man On Charges Of Illicit Liquor Transportation In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Police Detain Man On Charges Of Illicit Liquor Transportation In Morena