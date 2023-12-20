Bhopal: Guard’s Vigilance Helps TN Woman Reunite With Family

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old woman named Jaya originally from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu was found wandering in front of Gandhi Bhavan on December 13. Gandhi Bhavan’s guard Chiman observed her behavior and informed Ekta Parishad members. After assessing her situation, they invited her inside where she sat on a mat. Biju K and Anish Kumar of Ekta Parishad initially thought she might be mentally ill but later realised it was a language barrier.

They called the police who along with women officers took her to Gaurvi Centre for counselling. As communication remained challenging, Biju from Ekta Parishad assisted in translating. Jaya revealed she had disputes with her husband and lived with her mother. Her 9-year-old daughter lived elsewhere. She couldn't recall how she reached Bhopal from Tamil Nadu after attempting to visit her daughter's school.

Shymla police station personnel RK Gour contacted Erode police in Tamil Nadu but no missing complaint was filed for Jaya. Sending her pictures, they quickly obtained information and connected with her family. Sending photographs, they swiftly traced her family in Erode district. Jaya’s family arrived in Bhopal via Kerala Express and reached Shymla police station, where they completed all the paperwork at Shymla police station and was reunited with Jaya at Gaurvi Centre.

Jaya’s family will take her home shortly. Jitendra Sharma of Ekta Parishad said that the joy of meeting her family was visible on Jaya’s face. “Families don’t readily come forward to take back their daughters. Jaya is fortunate as her family took her back,” he added. Sharma also acknowledged guard’s vigilance.