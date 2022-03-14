Bhopal: Guard rapes girl whom he called sister, jailed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A guard raped a girl who called her his sister. He also blackmailed her. The incident took place under Kolar police station, said police on Monday.

Police station incharge told media that a FIR was forwarded by the Tikamgarh police two days back.

The FIR was lodged by 17-year-old victim of Kolar area that she was raped by a person repeatedly. The accused is a guard in the colony and used to help the family living in the colony. The girl is pursuing BE in civil engineering while her younger sister studies in school.

The accused used to visit their house and called them sisters. As a result, the family began relying on him.

On one day, the accused took the girl to a house of nearby colony and offered cold drink. The drink was laced with sedative. After drinking, she felt unconscious. Taking advantage, the accused raped the girl, made video and took pictures.

After that, he started blackmailing the girl and compelled her to satisfy his misdeed.

Recently, the victim went to meet her sister in Tikamgarh where she narrated the ordeal. The victimís sister reached police station and filed the complaint.

The Kolar police have registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and arrested accused. The accused was produced in the court from where he was sent to jail.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:59 PM IST