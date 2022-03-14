Bhopal: 4 JMB operatives remanded to police custody for 14 days, police issue alert in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four operatives of banned Bangladesh based outfit Jamat-e-Mujahideen, who were arrested by Anti-terrorist squad from a rented house in Aishbagh locality of the city, were produced before a court in Bhopal on Monday.

All of them were remanded to police custody for 14 days by court for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, police issued an alert and asked all districts Superintendent of Police (SPs) to keep close watch on hotels, railway stations, airports and also at public places on each suspicious activity.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while talking to journalists here on Monday, said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to conduct further probe into matter.

Four people, identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram were arrested from the state capital, with three of them admitting that they are Bangladeshis, the minister said.

"We have decided to constitute a police SIT as a thorough probe is needed to unravel all activities of the JMB. An alert has been issued at all police stations to look for suspects and gather information," Mishra added.

Jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from the possession of the four accused, the minister had earlier said.

Police sources, on Sunday, had said the arrests were made from a spot some 200 metres away from a police station in Aishbagh as well as another area in the district.

The JMB was banned in India in 2019 after its involvement came to light in the Bodh Gaya bomb blast in Bihar.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:05 PM IST