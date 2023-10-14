Bhopal: GRP Sizes 27 Kgs Ganja Worth Rs 3 Lakh

IStock images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway police (GRP), Bhopal, have arrested two drug peddlers of Uttar Pradesh with 27 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakh. Manav Sharma and Shahnawaz of Chandosi Bhim Nagar, UP have been arrested under various sections of Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

GRP spotted them in suspicious condition during checking at platform no-2 of Bhopal Railway station.

They were waiting for trains. They had 15 and 12 kilogram ganja in their bags. GRP Hitesh Chaudhary constituted joint team of GRP and RPF for checking after Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in connection with assembly polls.

