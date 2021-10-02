Bhopal: GRP arrest man with foreign currency, hawala suspected

Bhopal: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a person suspecting his involvement in hawala trade. The cops have found cash in Indian and UAE currency, jewellery, taking the total worth over Rs 10 lakh.

There were Rs 1 lakh cash in Indian currency and Riyal worth Rs 50,000 of Indian currency value.

Accused was found roaming inside Amarkantak Express train in afternoon with a bag. The policemen brought him to Habibganj police station and the cops found cash and jewelleries inside.

The accused was identified as Vikrant 49, a resident of Itarsi, and he was heading towards Bhopal.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:32 PM IST