Bhopal: Granddaughter-In-Law Of Former Governor Resigns From BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a jolt on Monday when a member of the Niwari Panchayat and district unit vice president Roshni Yadav resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Yadav will take Congress membership on August 24. She is the granddaughter-in-law of former governor Ramnaresh Yadav. The Congress may give her a ticket from the Niwari assembly constituency.

In a letter to the party’s district president, Yadav said the BJP’s image is getting tarnished, because the leadership is ignoring the workers. The people of Niwari are not happy with the BJP, she wrote. Yadav was trying to get a party ticket from Niwari seat.

She was also in touch with MPCC president Kamal Nathfor the past few days. Nath has said that tickets will be distributed only on the basis of survey report.

