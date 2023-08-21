MP: Bridge Built For Rs 4 Crore Over Satna's Barua River In 2017 In Tatters

MP: Bridge Built For Rs 4 Crore Over Satns's Barua River In 2017 In Tatters | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A bridge built across the Barua river for Rs 4 crore by the state government and inaugurated in 2017 lies tattered and torn.

It was built on the road that connects Satna to the district headquarters.

Nearly six years have passed since the bridge was opened to the public, but it has developed cracks at many places and turned into a home to stray animals.

The condition of the bridge indicates that the officials did not check the quality of work when it was under construction.

Most of the cracks are so big that it is very difficult to drive any vehicle, and the iron bars used to build the bridge have come out, so a major accident may take place anytime soon.

Hundreds of vehicles, from Satna city as well as from its nearby areas pass through the bridge. The big potholes on the road constructed on the bridge scare the drivers.

The bridge construction wing of PWD built the bridge spending Rs 4 crore and Uchehara Nagar Parishad installed streetlights on both sides of the bridge.

Nevertheless, the PWD is not paying any attention to rebuilding the bridge or repairing the potholes.

Home To Stray Cattle

A large number of stray cattle can be seen on the bridge, but the Nagar Parishad is not doing anything to remove them from the bridge. Accidents often occur because of stray animals.

According to chief municipal officer KN Singh, the civic body is taking steps to drive away the stray animals from the city.

