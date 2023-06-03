Bhopal: Govt won’t install FRP idols in any ‘Lok’

The govt wakes up to reality after the collapse of idols in Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided not to install any idols made of fibre reinforced polymers (FRP) in any Lok (religious corridor) to be built in future.

The decision was taken following collapse of six of the seven idols of “Saptarishis” in the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain because of a storm.

In the design for construction of Devi Lok corridor in Salkahnpur, it has been mentioned that FRP statues will not be installed.

The government has said all those faults, which have cropped up in the Mahakal Lok corridor, will be kept in mind when such corridors are built in future.

After Devi Lok, the state is set to construct Ramraja Lok, Hanuman Lok, Jugalkishore Lok, Peetambara Lok and Maharana Pratap Lok. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has announced that such Loks will be constructed.

All the idols installed in Mahakal Lok corridor are being examined to know their quality and to identify their faults.

A team of Lokayukta is reaching Ujjain on Saturday to inquire into the collapse of the idols and into the role of those who took the decision to install FRP statues.