Bhopal: Govt to map, rehabilitate all street children in Madhya Pradesh

Survey teams will be formed in every district to identify street children

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to identify and rescue all street children in the state and rehabilitate them either in their own or foster families or in child care institutions. The government also proposes to prepare a detailed database on street children.

The state government’s first “Policy for Rehabilitation of Children in Street Situations” was notified by the Woman and Child Development Department recently.

Under the policy, vulnerability mapping will be done in all towns, cities and villages to identify areas where children living alone face any kind of risk or danger. Survey teams will be formed in every district to identify street children. Special teams will be formed for religious places, historical monuments and places of tourist interest where such children are usually found in larger numbers.

The information collected by the survey teams would be compiled on ‘Bal Swaraj Portal’. A detailed database on street children will be prepared containing information about their needs and current status, besides their physical and mental health and family background. Children who are destitute, victims of sexual exploitation or child trafficking will be rescued.

All the cases of identified and rescued children will be presented before the Distinct Child Welfare Committees, which will take appropriate measures for their rehabilitation. If it is found that the parents of the children are not keeping them at home or are forcing them to beg or are not sending them to school, such parents will be asked to file an affidavit saying that they will mend their ways.

‘Adequate infra, sincerely implementation needed’ Policy is welcome. But it should be implemented sincerely. Identifying street children and preparing a database on them is a welcome move. Rescuing children is alright but do we have enough child care homes to accommodate them? Do we have adequate infrastructure? -Shivraj Kushwaha, Founder, Sahara Saksharta Educational and Social Welfare Society

Who are street children?

● Children who live alone on streets, footpaths and other public places.

Children who live on the streets during the day but spend the nights with their families.

Children who beg or sell things at public places or are ragpickers.

Children who have been abandoned by their families, are runaways or orphans.

Divyang children.

Destitute children.

Child Labourers.

Children addicted to intoxicants.

How will street children be rehabilitated?

● By adoption - Children who are abandoned, destitute or orphaned will be given in adoption to childless couples or others willing to adopt them.

● By sponsorship - Financial assistance will be provided through government or private sponsorship for meeting the basic needs of children.

● By admission to child care institutions - Children who have no one to look after them will be admitted to child care institutions.

● By admission to schools or Anganwadis - Children less than six years of age will be admitted to anganwadis. Older children will be admitted to schools.

● By arranging necessary medical help - Children addicted to intoxicants or suffering from mental or physical ailments will be provided medical assistance.

● By self-employment - Financial assistance will be provided to children who are 18 years or older to enable them to start small self-employment ventures.