Bhopal: Govt to help expand AIIMS activities, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that state government would provide all possible cooperation for expansion of health care activities at AIIMS in Bhopal. An action plan will also be prepared to involve AIIMS for providing health care facilities in the state. He stated this at a meeting with AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director Professor Ajay Singh at his residential office on Saturday.

AIIMS Deputy Director Administration Colonel Ajit Kumar was also present on this occasion. Professor Singh called on CM regarding the allotment of additional land for AIIMS in Bhopal. Professor Singh said that AIIMS will also cooperate in preparing medical books in Hindi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the book Corneal Emergencies written by Dr Bhavna Sharma, Head of Department of Ophthalmology and Dean Examination, AIIMS Bhopal and Padma Shri Professor JS Titiyal, Chief, RP Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, at the residence office.

Corneal blindness is the second leading cause of blindness in India, especially among the young generation. The book covers the diagnosis and management of all corneal emergencies. Published by Springer Nature International, the price of this book is 108 pounds (Rs 12,000).