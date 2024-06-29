Bhopal: Govt To Do Away With Transport Check Posts, Establishes Road Safety & Enforcement Units

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to do away with transport check posts at the interstate borders and establish 45 road safety and enforcement points and 94 road safety and enforcement mobile units. The transport department has written to the home department to provide 211 home guards on deputation for 45 road safety and enforcement points.

It was in the review meeting of the transport department on June 27 that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to establish road safety and enforcement points and road safety and enforcement mobile units in place of transport check posts. In the light of CM’s instructions, the transport commissioner has sought 211 home guards.

Giving the reference of the transport commissioner’s letter, additional chief secretary, transport department, SN Mishra, had written a letter to the principal secretary, home department to provide home guards.

Earlier, in the letter to the additional chief secretary, the transport commissioner suggested that it will be appropriate to establish 45 road safety and enforcement checking points on the routes of border check posts as vehicles of other states pass through them in a big manner. The transport commissioner has also demanded outsourcing 45 computer supervisors and 135 computer operators.