Bhopal: Govt to appoint retired doctors on contract

Bhopal: The state government, considering the shortage of doctors in the state, is going to appoint retired doctors on contract. The said proposal was approved in a cabinet meeting which was held on Tuesday.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat said there were 2,663 posts of doctors vacant across the state. A scrutiny committee has been constituted, headed by health commissioner, which would recruit doctors on contractual basis. The committee would recommend appointment of doctors.

Silawat said there is no maximum age limit for recruitment of doctors but the doctors who have retired recently, will be given preference in appointment. He said a doctor, who is 80 years of age, will not be appointed.

The cabinet also decided to increase the grant of Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 for the buying of laptop or computer to MLAs.

The cabinet decided to continue with more crop per drop scheme run by the central government for irrigation water use capacity. The centre has its share of 148 crore while state’s share is 98 crore. The cabinet also decided on setting up a horticulture college at Chhindwara.