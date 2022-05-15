Bhopal: Govt repeals order on community share of forest revenue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s decision to share 20% of timber sales with Community Forest Management Committees (CFMC) was repealed within three weeks of its notification.

The decision was announced on April 22 at a grand function wherein the government had announced that forests were owned by the government from the time of the British. But Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to make forest dwellers their owners. According to new provisions, the CFMC will get 20% of the revenue from sale of wood.

“According to the new order, the government has replaced those provisions as resolutions. Provision of forest dwellers getting 20% of revenue share from sale of timber is also part of the resolution,” said Chitranjan Tyagi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.

The decision of repealing new provisions was almost decided after a delegation of tribal activists had met the chief minister a week before union home minister Amit Shah’s visit.

One of the activists Milind Thatte said that they had given a detailed presentation before the CM and concerned officials. The decision of forming committees was nothing but a bureaucratic decision against the Forest Right Act.

State government notified the constitution of the committees under Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993, that empowers local panchayats for administration of villages.

A senior official wishing anonymity said that the plan was rejected much before the visit of the union home minister but due to official negligence such announcements were made from the big stage.

Some heads might roll after this development, commented a senior official.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:33 AM IST