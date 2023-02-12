Bhopal: Govt policy to provide land patta to urban poor, says minister Bhupendra Singh

BJP Vikas Yatra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration Department Minister Bhupendra Singh took out Vikas Yatra by dedicating and laying the foundation stone of development works in South West Assembly Constituency of Bhopal on Saturday.

He said to media persons that by this week, government is going to come up with a policy to provide land patta to homeless people of urban areas so that no poor should live without a roof.

He asserted that Suraj Colony would be made on the land freed from the possession of encroachers. The free land would be used for the welfare of poor people. The Union Budget has provision to provide free ration to eligible beneficiaries.

He added that Vikas Yatra is reaching every village, ward and house in Madhya Pradesh. It is a ‘Maha Yagna’ under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan under which development works are being dedicated and foundation stone for other development works are being laid down.

Meanwhile, Vikas Yatra reportedly held in Nimadi is in news for wrong reasons. During the programme, a girl dancer is seen dancing on a hit song of Bollywood movie. To the utter surprise, no leader came forward to stop the dance programme. The video of the programme has gone viral on social media.