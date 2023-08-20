Bhopal: Govt Employee’s Daughter Duped Of Rs 37.88 Lakh, 1 Held

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local cyber crime wing has registered a case against a man for playing clever on the daughter of a government employee and duping her to the tune of Rs 37.88 lakh, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the accused befriended the complainant Akansha Gupta (23), a resident of Aishbag on an app where he posed as a cancer patient. On the pretext of getting himself cured, he duped the woman of the said amount.

According to cyber crime wing officials, Akansha was preparing for competitive exams in 2018 and had installed an application on her mobile phone to improve her English writing skill.

The application provided the facility to chat with unknown persons to improve English writing skills. Gupta came in touch with a man who had introduced himself as Sai Teja Sharma, a resident of south India. The duo exchanged phone numbers and began speaking to each other over the phone. As Sharma pretended that he was not well-versed with Hindi as he was a South-Indian, both used to converse in English. In January 2019, he told Akansha that was suffering from cancer and had only few days to live. He sought money from Gupta on the pretext of treatment and returned it to her to gain her trust.

After Gupta began trusting him blindly, Sharma took Rs 37.88 lakh from her in multiple transactions and went out of touch. Gupta then approached cyber police who have begun probing the case.

