Bhopal: Govt asks distilleries to produce sanitizers

BHOPAL: The state government has issued orders to 11 distilleries to start production of sanitizers to combat with the Covid-19.

To suppress the Corona virus, the health and local bodies need alcohol based sanitizers in a bulk. Even people need the same.

The excise department came to know that some of the companies had started manufacturing the sanitizers.

Taking advantage of the base product for the sanitizer, the department asked the 11 distilleries to make the sanitizers and the sprit. The products will be kept in the government warehouses situated at divisional headquarters.

The companies have to sell the product at the government set rates and they have to ensure the availability of the products.

The divisional commissioner and the excise officer will coordinate with the warehouses situated in the adjoining division. If the demand in certain division increases and the stock ends, the products can be transported from other divisions.

The factory owners are instructed to appoint staff for 24x7 and ensure adequate supply against the demand. The government demand will be given without cash and private company have to pay the amount for the product.

The government officials are instructed to pay the amount as early as possible to the companies.