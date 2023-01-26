Bhopal: Governor unfurls tricolour on Republic Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the National Flag at the state level programme at Lal Parade Ground Bhopal and got the salute of the attractive parade. The parade held at Lal Parade Ground consisted of 19 contingents.

He inspected the parade. After this, the march past was led by Parade Commander Aditya Mishra. The 2nd IC of the Parade was Rahul Kumar Saiyam. Governor Patel released colourful balloons in the open sky in the presence of citizens.

The students of the schools presented cultural programmes at the state level Republic Day Ceremony. Students of Delhi Public School Neelbad gave a dance performance focused on women empowerment, students of Mansarovar Public School Kolar presented the brave heroes who are engaged in protecting the country. A group dance presentation focused on their sacrifice and dedication was given. The students of Hema Higher Secondary School presented a dance on protecting nature through dance. They gave the message of preserving the priceless heritage of nature through dance. After this, the students of Government Naveen Higher Secondary School presented an 'Ekakar' dance. Dances from different cultures of the country were included in this presentation.

We all Should contribute in Atma Nirbhar Bharat, says Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel has called upon the people of the state to work for 365 days keeping in mind the honour of the motherland. He has told the people of the state that they should never do any such work in their life, which will harm the honour of the motherland. He said that in the Amrit Kal of independence, we all should contribute in building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh by combining Gana and Tantra in accordance with the glory of Indian civilization and culture.

He said that the state government is implementing the roadmap of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh at a fast pace and is giving shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of Atma Nirbhar India. The state government’s initiative to promote public participation in the works of governance is yielding favourable results in order to make every resident of the state accessible to the fruits of freedom in the Amrit Kal of the country’s independence.

He said that the state has received the award for the best state in the implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Along with this, the state has also been awarded the Best Emerging State Award for encouraging the production of millet. For better management of fish production and continuous increase in production, the state has received an award for excellence in a special category. The state has received 16 national awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2022. 77 urban bodies of the state have also got star ratings. The cultural and spiritual pride of the state is prestigious for both the country and the world. This glory has increased with the inauguration of the new, grand and divine Shri Mahakal Mahalok on October 11, 2022 in Ujjain by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Tribal Dance Performances

Gudumbaja dance, Bhagoria dance and Gond Tatya dance focused on tribal culture were presented in the ceremony held at Lal Parade Ground. Around 350 artists from the tribal areas enthralled everyone with their performance on the captivating musical tunes.

Development was presented through tableaux

In the Republic Day celebrations, the progress of the state and the dimensions of development with public participation were displayed through eye-catching tableaux. In the tableau of the Department of Horticulture, securing the top place in the production of orange, garlic and ginger in the country was presented through an attractive model.

The continuous progress in the field of food processing in the state was shown in the tableau. Krishi Karman Award, Millet Mission, One District One Product, Crop Diversification and Natural Farming were featured prominently in the tableau of the Farmers-Welfare and Agriculture Department. Zari-Zardozi of Bhopal, Bagh print of Dhar, wooden toys of Sehore and fashion-shows in Mumbai and Indore were exhibited in cottage and village industry tableaux. The Khelo India Youth Games were displayed in the tableau of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

Madhya Pradesh is hosting the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games. In the tableau of the Home Department, the training being given to women and girls to make them self-dependent and empowered was shown. Along with this, freeing the lands from the land mafia and developing Suraj Colony for the poor was presented through a model. In the tableau of the Jail Department, the process of modernising the security system of the jails and making the prisoners self-reliant was shown.

In the tableau of the Urban Development and Housing Department, the campaigns being run for the renovation of the roads was presented, the grand construction of Divya Lok and Shri Mahakal Mahalok was presented in the tableau of the Tourism Department. The process of conservation of archaeological wealth was displayed in the tableau of the Archaeological Archives Department. Management of ponds, rules of PESA and Gram Sabhas of tribal communities were displayed in the tableau of Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

In the tableau of the fisheries department, the achievements of the state in shrimp farming Balaghat and Jhabua districts and credit card scheme were exhibited. Ladli Laxmi Yojana and empowerment of girls were shown in the tableau of Women and Child Development Department.

Prizes were announced for the best performance of the contingents participating in the parade. Hawk Force got first, Special Armed Forces second and STF third prize. In the non-government category, the first prize was awarded to Ex-Servicemen, second prize to NCC Air Wing and third prize to a contingent of NCC Senior Division Army Wing (Girls) and NCC Naval Wing.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)