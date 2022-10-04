Bhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wife Sadhna Singh perform Kanya-Pujan on Navami at CM House on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and family members performed ‘Kanya-Pujan ’ and ‘Kanya Bhoj’ at CM House on Tuesday to mark Mahanavami.

Before that he took part in the Havan. Chouhan and his wife washed the feet of the invited kanyas (girls) as per tradition and wished them happiness and prosperity. Also they gave gifts to them.

Governor Mangubhai Patel participates in Yajna | FP

Besides, Governor Mangubhai Patel along with the employees of Raj Bhavan participated in the Yajna performed on the temple premises on the occasion of Mahanavaratri and performed Kanya-Pujan . He prayed for the development of the country, the state and the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Governor Mangubhai Patel performs Kanya-pujan at Raj Bhavan on Navami on Tuesday |

Patel reached the temple located in the Raj Bhavan complex in the morning. He worshipped the goddess in the temple with rituals and greeted the girls by applying tilak. The Governor also honoured the girls by giving them gifts. The employees of the Raj Bhavan participated in the Purnahuti Yajna.