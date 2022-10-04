e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

Bhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

Governor Mangubhai Patel along with the employees of Raj Bhavan participated in the Yajna and prayed for the development of the country, the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wife Sadhna Singh perform Kanya-Pujan on Navami at CM House on Tuesday. | FP
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and family members performed ‘Kanya-Pujan ’ and ‘Kanya Bhoj’ at CM House on Tuesday to mark Mahanavami.

Before that he took part in the Havan. Chouhan and his wife washed the feet of the invited kanyas (girls) as per tradition and wished them happiness and prosperity. Also they gave gifts to them.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his wife Sadhna Singh perform Kanya-Pujan on Navami at CM House on Tuesday.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his wife Sadhna Singh perform Kanya-Pujan on Navami at CM House on Tuesday. | FP

Governor Mangubhai Patel participates in Yajna

Governor Mangubhai Patel participates in Yajna | FP

Besides, Governor Mangubhai Patel along with the employees of Raj Bhavan participated in the Yajna performed on the temple premises on the occasion of Mahanavaratri and performed Kanya-Pujan . He prayed for the development of the country, the state and the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Governor Mangubhai Patel performs Kanya-pujan at Raj Bhavan on Navami on Tuesday

Governor Mangubhai Patel performs Kanya-pujan at Raj Bhavan on Navami on Tuesday |

Patel reached the temple located in the Raj Bhavan complex in the morning. He worshipped the goddess in the temple with rituals and greeted the girls by applying tilak. The Governor also honoured the girls by giving them gifts. The employees of the Raj Bhavan participated in the Purnahuti Yajna.

Read Also
Inflation effect: Ravana effigies rate soars by 30% in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

Bhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

Inflation effect: Ravana effigies rate soars by 30% in Bhopal

Inflation effect: Ravana effigies rate soars by 30% in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

Bhopal: 19-member Wushu team to head to Gandhinagar for 36th National Games 2022

Bhopal: 19-member Wushu team to head to Gandhinagar for 36th National Games 2022

Bhopal: Monetary transactions slips help Home Guard get bail in SC/ST (Prevention of...

Bhopal: Monetary transactions slips help Home Guard get bail in SC/ST (Prevention of...