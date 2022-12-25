Bhopal: Governor attends convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University

Governor Mangubhai Patel distributes degrees to students in convocation ceremony at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that it is very important to develop human qualities like compassion, sympathy, kindness, affinity, love, sacrifice, dedication, loyalty etc. in order to be useful for the society and the nation. It is always important to practice the knowledge acquired during education in your behaviour and try to be useful for the society.

He was addressing the degree distribution ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University (ABVHU) at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre. He said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has always been ideal to him.

He congratulated all the students who received graduation and post-graduation degrees and wished them a bright future. He called upon the students to use the acquired knowledge for the betterment and welfare of the nation, society and humanity.

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that based on the values ??of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university has done an excellent job of including the glorious culture of India and the lives of great personalities in the curriculum.

He congratulated the university management for this. Madhya Pradesh leads in conducting vocational courses based on Hindi language. The state is working on all the components of the National Education Policy on priority. National Secretary, Education and Culture Upliftment Trust, Atul Kothari, Vice Chancellor of Hindi University professor Khem Singh Daheria, Registrar Yashwant Singh Patel were present on this occasion.