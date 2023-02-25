Bhopal: Government to include transgenders in direct recruitment

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark move, the state government on Friday decided to open direct recruitment to the transgenders.

Under the bye-law 1 of rule 12 ‘Equal Opportunity in Employment’ of Madhya Pradesh Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) rule 2021, the provision has been made to provide opportunity to third gender in the process of direct recruitments carried out by the government.

The order states that the state government has taken the decision that wherever gender has to be used in government documents or information related to the gender has to be taken, there the terms ‘Male’, ‘Female’ and ‘Transgender’ should be used.

Transgender Suraiya while talking to Free Press over the government’s decision said that there were hardly any educated people in the transgender community and so the policy would not be of much help to community members.

“Only 10-12 transgenders might have educational qualification up to school level in Bhopal. What would the remaining uneducated transgender, who are in large numbers, do,” she asked. The government should have at least bothered to have discussed with the transgender community before coming up with a police or tried to know about their educational qualification, she further added.