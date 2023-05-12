Bhopal: Government school students to get 5% quota in MBBS, BDSA

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of government schools in Madhya Pradesh will be given 5 per cent reservation in admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

After the government’s order, a notification was issued on Thursday. The students, studying in government schools from class 6 to 12 will get the benefits of reservation.

Besides, those who study in private schools from class 1 to 8 under the Right to Education Act (RET) and take admission in government schools from class 9 and continue their studies till class 12 will also get reservation.

The state government has so far given 30% reservation to women in admission to MBBS and BDS courses, 5% to Handicapped, 3% to the family members of freedom fighters, and 3% to army candidates. Now, 5% of reservation has been added to the students of government schools. The rule is applicable to both government and private medical colleges.

The announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a few months ago is being implemented from this year. Thousands of students from government medical colleges take NEET examination, so the decision will benefit many of them.