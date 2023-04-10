 Bhopal: Government Railway Police demands more cops to check crime at railway station
Bhopal: Government Railway Police demands more cops to check crime at railway station

A demand has also been raised to upgrade police post as police stations and set up new police posts at railway stations in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Crowd at railway station | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government railway police (GRP) has demanded more personnel for passengers travelling in trains crossing Bhopal division, officials said here on Monday.

The GRP officials have written a letter to Police Headquarters (PHQ) demanding more policemen for Bhopal GRP circle to control crimes.

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Bhopal Hitesh Chaudhary told Free Press that a letter had been sent to PHQ. A demand has also been raised to upgrade police post as police stations and set up new police posts at railway stations in the state.

The initiative is aimed at curbing crime at Bhopal railway station where chain snatching, thefts, robberies, human trafficking are rampant. The GRP Bhopal had earlier busted a gang of thieves for committing thefts inside moving trains and making away with money and valuable possessions on March 2, 2023.

