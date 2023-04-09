Railway Protection Force of Central Railway saves 86 lives in 2022-23

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always in the forefront and keep around the clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway properties, but also saving lives of Railway passengers with the help of others on duty Railway staff.

Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" have saved 86 lives so far over Central Railway from April 2022 to March 2023, at times even risking their own life. Some visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in Print & Electronic Media and have gone viral on social media.

Out of these 86 incidents, 33 cases of lifesaving incidents registered on Mumbai Division alone.17 cases of lifesaving incidents registered on Nagpur Division,13 cases of lifesaving incidents on Pune Division, 17 cases on Bhusaval Division and 06 case of lifesaving incident registered with Solapur Division.

These soldiers of the Railway Protection Force face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises, retrieving of passengers’ luggage etc. Amidst all this they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers.

The alert RPF in most cases, has saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains. At times lives have been saved while attempting suicide due to various personal reasons. But in the end, this act of lifesavers results in jubilation, happiness and gratitude beyond words towards the RPF personnel.

Central Railways appeals to passengers not to put their life at risk by Boarding or Alighting from a Running Train. Please arrive at the station well in advance before the schedule departure of the train.