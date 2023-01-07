Bhopal: Government made no preparation for revision of facts, says Gas victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gas victims called on state minister for gas relief Vishvas Sarang on Saturday morning regarding revision of facts in curative petition filed in Supreme Court. They met deputy secretary, gas relief, KK Dubey who later left for Delhi. Hearing on curative petition is on January 10.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, said, “It was very clear in this meeting that the Gas Relief Department has not made any preparation in this important matter. Madhya Pradesh government has not even briefed its lawyers. There is no preparation for January 10 hearing.”

According to gas victims, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written a letter to Prime Minister saying that number of people killed in the disaster was not 5,295 but 15,348 while 5,21,332 persons had suffered permanent damage due to gas exposure.

The gas victims have asked deputy secretary KK Dubey to provide the data to Union government so that it could be put before Supreme Court. Gas victims have demanded Rs 10 lakh per death and Rs 5 lakh for permanent injuries.