Bhopal: Government gave 146-acre to Scindia School for free, says Vijay Shah

BHOPAL:The state government has allocated 146 acre of land worth Rs 413 crore to Scindia School, said former minister Vijay Shah in the State Assembly, on Friday. He raised the issue and stated that in Scindia school whose children will going to study and also asked 'is the children of poor study in the school'.

He further added that 'the land is given to Scindia because he was the CM candidate. It's a matter of investigation that the land is given to Scindia free of cost'. The Scindia loyalist minister Pradummn Singh Tomar raised objection to Shah's statement and asked him 'what you have done in last 15 years when you were education minister'. Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari also jumped into the debate and urged Shah not to destroy the budget session'.